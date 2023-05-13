36 Days of Type: Indian Laws That Shaped Our Lives

In 2019, the scope of what it meant to be ‘Indian’ was modified through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which introduced a citizenship process for religious minorities (i.e. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh — but it doesn’t grant eligibility to Muslims. The original 1995 Act detailed the conditions for citizenship, as well as the process for naturalization and renunciation, regardless of religion. Legal scholars have pointed out that the amended Act violates the principles of secularism, equality, and justice enumerated in the Constitution In 2019, large-scale protests erupted around the country in response to the initial amendment proposal. It also received significant criticism from human rights groups both within the country and internationally, as they called into question India’s commitment to UN principles and its own democratic principles. Three years on, this law is yet to be properly implemented as the rules under the CAA have not been finalized—although a period of six months is granted to frame the rules of any piece of legislation, according to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the Covid-19 pandemic caused extensive delays in the timelines. The original proposers of the CAA, the Home Ministry, have been granted an extension until June 30th 2023, before they must present it to Parliament. ⁠

