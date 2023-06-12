fbpx
Search
salty recipes

Salty Recipes For Bitter Characters

By

Jun 12, 2023

Share

Image Credit: Denise D'Souza

The Swaddle’s Denise D’Souza, dishes out recipes to perfectly roast the bitter characters we are forced to stomach.

soft boi

The most delicious double standard to sink your teeth into.

soft boi
girlboss
girlboss

She’s a nutritious blend of feel-good truisms and unattainable standards.

alpha male podcaster

He may be hard to digest — but he’s a protein-rich meal for when you’ve taken one red pill too many.

alpha male podcaster
therapy-speak friend
therapy-speak friend

They’re the perfect byte-sized snack for when you’re in need of a pick-me-up on the go (to an actual therapist’s office).

savarna feminist

The most satisfying meal to consume during a doomscroll, they’re filled with the goodness of advice borrowed from others.

savarna feminist

Share

Tags

| |

Written By The Swaddle Team

See all articles by The Swaddle

Latest Culture articles

Leave a comment

Share

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields *.

The latest in health, gender & culture in India -- and why it matters. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
>