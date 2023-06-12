Salty Recipes For Bitter Characters
Jun 12, 2023
Image Credit: Denise D'Souza
The Swaddle’s Denise D’Souza, dishes out recipes to perfectly roast the bitter characters we are forced to stomach.
The most delicious double standard to sink your teeth into.
She’s a nutritious blend of feel-good truisms and unattainable standards.
He may be hard to digest — but he’s a protein-rich meal for when you’ve taken one red pill too many.
They’re the perfect byte-sized snack for when you’re in need of a pick-me-up on the go (to an actual therapist’s office).
The most satisfying meal to consume during a doomscroll, they’re filled with the goodness of advice borrowed from others.
