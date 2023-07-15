fbpx
Oppenheisters

Sizzle This: We Should Watch Oppenheimer Too, Actually

Jul 15, 2023

Image Credit: Oppenheimer (2023)

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week. 

We’re still recovering from the ‘Barbie’ fatigue that the film’s marketing team has induced in many by this point. But the ‘rivalry’ between ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ (ah yes, the two genders) reached a fever pitch this week: with rumors about Warner Bros’ alleged snub towards Christopher Nolan, the director’s curt response as to whether he watched Barbie yet (“no”), and its cast walking out of a premier in support of the actors’ strike (as they should), it looks like a rough week for ‘Oppenheimer’ stans (Oppenheisters?). Annoying as Nolan film bros may be, is it unfair to let one annoying fanbase dampen the prospects of the film? And does taking sides in the rivalry do injustice to the movies? Everyone has hot takes as The Weekend of cinema gets closer. Here are ours. 

SA: Both movies look super interesting and I’m going to watch them next weekend for sure because I can’t deal with the FOMO, but whether they make money or fail miserably is really not something I care much about. The ‘Barbie’ fatigue hasn’t hit me at all, I’ll be there wearing pink come Friday. And the next day I’ll have the same enthusiasm (sans pink) for Oppenheimer. I’m just excited there are movies worth getting excited about finally screening in theatres.   

SM: Even though I’ll be watching both films next weekend, in online discourse, I will solely identify as the old lady getting shaken up by the sound of the blast coming from the theatre next door while she watches ‘Barbie’.

RN: My ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ rivalry is which one I will be a hater for more than the other.

Written By Rohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

