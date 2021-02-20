Tell Me More: Talking Prison Reform and Alternative Forms of Justice With Saumya Dadoo

In The Swaddle’s interview series Tell Me More, we discuss crucial cultural topics with people whose work pushes societal boundaries.

Saumya Dadoo is the founding editor of Detention Solidarity Network and an incoming doctoral student at MESAAS, Columbia University. She is an independent researcher with interests in prisons, colonial history, and gender & sexuality. She has worked at research and advocacy organizations in India, including the Centre for Law and Policy Research and Majlis Legal Centre. The Swaddle’s Aditi Murti spoke with Saumya about prison reform, abolition and what constitutes a carceral state within India.

The Swaddle: Does India have a unique relationship with punishment, or do ideas around it originate with colonial laws?

Saumya Dadoo: What is very specific to the Indian context regarding the harm committed in our communities is that, at our core, we are Brahminical patriarchy. If we think of punishment as a form of harm, and if we then think of it as a form of harm that’s justified or not justified. For example, harm committed by the state is justified — it’s Brahminical patriarchy that’s allowed cisgender upperclassmen to commit harm and get away with it. And not only that, but also justify the harm that they’ve committed with this righteous moral stance. At the core of it, it’s about social differences. It’s about power and the fact that hat certain groups have more power over others and the way to decide how the world should work.

But it’s also difficult to extricate cultural ideas of punishment from our colonial history because there are very particular conceptions of punishment and justice that did come in because of colonial governance. During the colonial period, the British were experimenting with new ideas of punishment that were new to India, like transporting convicts outside of the country. Even prisons were a fairly new conception with respect to dealing with harm, especially as a rehabilitative space, as opposed to say, cutting off someone’s arms. We still see the impact of colonial systems in modern times, in the vestiges of the anti-terror laws or the Criminal Tribes Act. Brahminical patriarchy has always had a relationship with the racial capitalism that was at the core of the colonial project.

TS: If prisons started out as a rehabilitative idea, how did that idea degrade into a more punitive rendering in modern times?

SD: There was a rehabilitative ideal at the core of prisons, but that doesn’t mean that that was a realistic or a well-thought-out idea. The reason to argue against such a system comes simply from the instinctive idea that — you are individualizing harm. You’re removing a person out of their social context. There is a belief that if you isolate them from their society, they will somehow be able to repent and then do this mental work, and that will be enough to rehabilitate.

At the core, I think it’s a flawed concept. It’s not so much that it became punitive — it was punitive from the start. Even if we see things like a lot of torture that happens in the prison system, it’s not an aberration, but just endemic to the way that system functions. On top of that, there’s no way in which targeting certain communities would occur if prisons were not punitive.

TS: What about isolation from communities, in particular, is counterproductive to rehabilitation?

SD: We’re all individuals who are equal, but live in an unequal society. This means there are several forms of harm that people are struggling with — think, for example, state neglect. If you isolate someone, you ignore the harm they lived with and simply isolate them, and put them in a form of detention. I believe the prison system doesn’t work because it is inflicting harm — it’s dreaded, and there’s mistreatment within the system that we’re all well aware of. We know the power dynamics between prison guards and prisoners. You’re essentially sending those who commit violence to a violent place.

Another part of this is that prisons are the alternative to solving harm as a community. Because when you see harm from a community perspective, you see it as something that’s happened to a collective and not as something that’s happened to only one individual. So, the solution of it also has to be collective. Instead, we isolate prisoners, which does not create an opportunity for any form of accountability.

TS: The term ‘carceral state’ is often used in relation to talking about prison reform. What exactly comes under the ambit of a carceral state?

SD: The word ‘carceral,’ we know comes from its relationship to prison. But the importance of the term ‘carceral state’ is recognizing that there are several formal institutions like prisons. There are related institutions like immigration detention camps, psychiatric institutions, or even shelter homes — these are all formal institutions that function as parts of the carceral state. Beyond that, the carceral state is also about the economy and processes of the criminal justice system, like policing and surveillance. In a way, the carceral state is a useful analytical framework to kind of understand and think critically about all of these different kinds of relationships that influence confinement.

TS: And how does detention work in systems that don’t involve punishment — like say, a psychiatric asylum or a shelter? Common understanding is that these spaces are created by the state as means of aid, right?

SD: Here, I’d suggest thinking about this as forms of custody. They are not at all identical to prisons, but they too, involve a form of confinement. They too involve poor funding from the state. They also invoke stigma — there is a specific type of person you’d see in a psychiatric institution that would match prison in a couple of ways. You will see people who are poor, who are Dalit-Bahujan, Adivasi, and other marginalized groups. You may be in a shelter home because you’re an orphan, you will be treated with less dignity and respect. It’s not always about active punishment that people are facing, it’s just that the way in which these things are conceptualized — they can have a lot of harm at the core of it.

TS: One thing that’s common across all forms of the carceral state is the frequent violation of human rights. How does that end up happening? How much the confined individual’s identity depend on the abuse they suffer?

SD: There’s no clear way to answer this actually, but these systems have a lot of impunity and a lack of accountability built into them. Plus, these are also private systems, so we really have no idea what’s happening within sometimes. That, and the power dynamic between those who hold people in confinement and the confined, both are a breeding ground for human rights violations.

With respect to prisons in specific, we have this idea that jailed people are ‘bad’ and there’s no reason to treat bad people well. There’s also this idea that other forms of investigation need not be looked into — if torture can get the job done, then sheer physical force it is. These systems are also fairly paternalist — this is not to convey that the men do the abusing — it means that these systems, at their core, embody an aggressive masculinity which leads to violent behavior.

It’s impossible to also differentiate between abuse that happens due to the system itself and the abuse that happens due to the confined individual’s identity, because the carceral system targets a certain type of people, and normalizes a culture of dehumanization. But, the system would not function differently if it was different people who were in the system.

TS: Over the past year,we’ve seen a lot of discourse around abolition — due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix. What made you optimistic, and what nuances did you feel were lost in these conversations?

SD: I think my worry always is about things like abolition becoming a buzzword. I don’t care about buzzwords, as long as they make people curious about where they come from — if a buzzword is going to help people understand, that can be quite valuable. I’m excited about this conversation happening in India because we’re rethinking policing and prisons in a way that hasn’t happened before, but work within these spaces is still ongoing. So I really hope Indian people engaging with abolition are looking at context-specific work against state violence and detention in India.

There’s quite a bit of abolition discourse that’s American-centric, and the American criminal justice system is quite different from ours. For example, the prison industrial complex in America is quite different from how prison industries function in India. Or there are quite a few parallels drawn between the racialized nature of the American justice system, and caste in India — yes there are similar hierarchies and dehumanization at the core of it, but they occur in very different ways. Many abolitionists in the U.S. like Angela Davis and Mariame Kaba talk about the prison system and its direct links to slavery — we have a different, colonial past that had the same, but not identical elements. Another nuance to think about is that we are not exactly the type of capitalist state the U.S. is — we have a more unique welfare state with protections like the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) built in. That’s another thing to think critically about.

More importantly, abolition is not a one-time act. We’re not razing all the prisons to the ground. We have to think about the alternative forms of justice that we’re putting in place so that these systems that we’re relying on now become obsolete. Plus, many systems of oppression are also interconnected — we cannot have a conversation about abolition without talking about annihilating caste, or ending the patriarchy. Abolition may seem like a new framework, but it’s quite old in a lot of ways.

TS: A very common counter-criticism I see online regarding abolition discourse is what is the point of defunding an already underfunded policing system. Does this argument have legs, or is it flawed?

SD: I definitely think that it’s quite flawed because the one critical thing that this way of thinking it misses is: you want the police to be more effective, but effective towards what end? And if the ends are the same — that you’re going to increase the police force and the police force is going to work like they work right now, that’s more extra-judicial killings and police brutality.

Another thing this line of thinking leaves out is, what if this money was to go elsewhere. If this money was to actually go in the needs that people had, it would actually do work on preventing the harms by actually not neglecting groups of people, and the reasons for doing harm would actually go away.

TS: I believe everyone skeptical of prison abolition always asks this — is abolition actually possible or more of an idealistic framework?

SD: So we know that the prison system as it exists has not been able to achieve what it set out to achieve — rehabilitation. Plus, it also frequently targets the marginalized, which means that the way it operates is oppression. Here, the idea of prison reform is far more idealistic than abolition — because abolition makes us think if we can do without this system we already have in place.

The second thing that I would say — and you will hear this from every person who works from an abolitionists perspective. The idea is not that tomorrow we won’t have any prisons. The idea is that it is incremental. It is about one working for the lives of the people who are within the system, and empowering other systems to deal with harm and ensure justice.

So if we were thinking about alternative forms of justice and restorative justice, it’s about creating those other communities and spaces where we can actually address this harm and build accountability. That is the ultimate goal, right? What it ends up doing is making prisons themselves not as essential. And that’s, what’s important — not relying on a system that is built on systemic oppression. Considering COVID and large-scale protests, it’s more important than ever to build systems that mitigate such harm.

There’s this related question that comes up all the time — would you let the rapist free? When you think about a system that doesn’t even work, where access to justice is not even there, where is the rapist anyway? The rapists are in our, in our homes, around us and in our families already. So it’s not actually a completely crazy idea to have alternative forms of justice in place that eventually allow us to imagine a world where we don’t have prisons.