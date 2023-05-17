The Fictional Objects That Can Make the World Better

“Being a woman makes several spaces and times of days unsafe for me and it sucks.

I have a backless lavender dress which I really love. I don’t find it provocative in any way but I’m sure that it can be perceived as that by many people. So, sometimes, I just want to hide myself with an invisibility spray and go out at night in my favorite dress. I’d play with the dogs in my locality, climb a tree, run around, and just exist freely. That would be a dream come true.”