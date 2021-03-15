The Fursat Series Documents Women’s Small Moments of Resistance Via Leisure

Leisure, however hard-earned, comes laden with guilt for many women. The Fursat series, by Harshita Sharma, documents those small moments of resistance when women choose solitary rest and reflection over societal expectations and demands on their time.

Minaxi is shaking off the guilt and enjoying an episode of Killing Eve with a delivery pizza.

*

Bhavya is contemplating another nap in the middle of the afternoon.

*

Tonight, Vandana is leaving study hour to the other adults of the family.

*

Sometimes, a daily workout becomes one more thing to fit into a hectic schedule; Salma’s taking a break from that pressure to enjoy a quiet moment alone.

*

Nadia chooses to ignore the ever rising, colossal pile of dirty laundry.

*

Being responsible for organizing other people’s leisure time doesn’t mean Shireen has to neglect her own fun.

*

Amrita’s leaving the evening tea preparation to someone else, as she watches the sun set from the park.

*

The fridge is empty, and groceries need to be bought for the week, but Tara chooses a different to-do list.

*

Today, Heena is leaving behind the people she normally takes care of to take care of herself.

*