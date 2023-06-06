‘The Idol’ Is Proof of Hollywood’s Anti‑MeToo Backslide 

Note: This article contains spoiler for season 1, episode 1 of ‘The Idol’

Somewhere past the halfway mark, Leila, the assistant-best friend, tells Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) — the Britney Spears-Miley Cyrus surrogate of this story — that she hates Tedros (played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye) — the seedy nightclub owner — because of his rat tail hair and rape-y vibe. “Yeah I kinda like that about him,” says Jocelyn, smiling precociously at Leila, who just laughs and calls it gross. This is The Idol — HBO’s latest offering that brings Hollywood’s post-#MeToo era into sharp perspective. And not in a good way.

In 2017, when allegations of sexual abuse and rape cascaded onto Harvey Weinstein and several other high-profile figures in the Western media industry, it started conversations about power, dominance, and exploitation in the world of entertainment. This was followed by the cultural reckoning with how Britney Spears underwent a brutal conservatorship, in circumstances of the zeitgeist’s making. The general voyeurism built into the way the public consumed — almost literally — young women in the public eye led to many lives being altered by powerful men who took advantage of it. And while the debates around the terminology of victim versus survivor were ones that feminists had among themselves, the fact remained that there were parties clearly at fault, and those who were wronged because of gendered abuses of power. The Idol complicates this reality — not in the way that feminists have by pointing out that victimhood is not straightforward or certain, but by denying victimhood altogether.

Take the fact that earlier in the episode, Jocelyn’s team tried to grapple with a leaked photo, in which somebody ejaculated on Jocelyn’s face. The whole conversation played out like a gag: the record-label manager quipping “who among us hasn’t had come on our faces,” the assistant helplessly declaring she knew which men went into Jocelyn’s room but not which ones came on her face, the manager locking the guy concerned about the nudity rider violations from earlier into a bathroom, and everyone else speculating on whether it was a selfie or not. This is a plot point that’s quickly brushed off — Jocelyn is unfazed by the eventual revelation, and quickly moves on to go clubbing later, where she meets her Svengali character Tedros. She later goes home and masturbates while choking herself — a scene that, when you really think about it, is perhaps meant to signal her masochistic tendencies, and maybe meant to explain away her nonchalance with her nudes being leaked.

Not to mention, there’s an intimacy coordinator who’s swiftly dismissed by Jocelyn herself, asserting agency over how she’d like her body to be shown. These are all meant to be moments that give us permission to eye-roll at Hollywood’s saccharine safeness post-#MeToo, where everything is a problem and it’s supposedly ended up stifling women’s agency in the process. There may be some truth to the argument that Hollywood’s efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of a paradigm-shifting movement against exploitation have sometimes been performative and shallow. But The Idol takes a position on the state of the industry which seems to say that any corrective effort is insincere, preferring instead to take the irony-poisoned route of dismissing it all together.

This is an injustice to the pop icons it claims to be representing. There is foreshadowing, as a Vulture article pointed out, that Jocelyn will die tragically in the end. It may end up being a critique of entertainment culture after all. But the first episode set the tone for the creative choices to come, and the narrative vehicle with which to get that message across. Is it just one consuming, suffocating relationship with men like Tedros, or is it all of us who are complicit in the fall of the Britneys of the world? The Idol seems to lean toward the former — and in doing so, lets Hollywood’s exploitation culture off the hook for its crimes.

If the end of the first episode is any indication, Tedros will likely isolate and trap her into a parasitic relationship that preys on Jocelyn’s trauma and impulse to self-destruct. The death drive of female pop stars is something audiences have relished in consuming for a long time, and is making a comeback in media. Last year, Blonde made a similar play of claiming to depict Marilyn Monroe’s exploitation, while participating in the same voyeurism that ultimately destroyed her. In trying to make sense of damaged cultural icons in a post-MeToo world, Hollywood has arguably resorted to questioning the #MeToo movement itself, and the puritanism it has wrought in the culture at large. This negates the fact that #MeToo, not Hollywood narratives, was the conversation which complicated the “good” and “bad” victim binary, showing how power works in complex ways that harm people across a spectrum of behaviours and motivations.

Perhaps one redeeming factor about The Idol is that it’s been widely panned by critics, and has an entertainingly teetering grip on the Rotten Tomatoes’ ratings. Many seem to agree: lingering on the body of a woman, whose exploitation is seemingly at the heart of the story, is not the best way to get that point across — especially if it’s the context of showing her readying herself for a man we’re primed to believe is the antagonist. And especially not right after everyone just loudly speculated on the meaning of the word ‘bukkake’ in reference to a photo the protagonist spent less time thinking about than the “rape-y” guy she would later be inviting into her home for that exact reason.