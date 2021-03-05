“They Are Showing Pornography”: SC Says “Some Regulations” on OTT Content Necessary

The Supreme Court leaned towards regulating over-the-top (OTT) content in a ruling made on Thursday. The case in question was a plea filed to challenge an Allahabad High Court judgment that denied pre-arrest bail to Amazon Prime’s commercial head Aparna Purohit, with respect to the several criminal cases filed against her regarding the web series Tandav.

The Bench, comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R. Subhash Reddy, asked, “Traditional film viewing has become obsolete. People watching cinema on the internet has become common. Our query is that these should be screened?”

Tandav has faced trouble since its release, with allegations of certain characters and scenes offending Hindu religious sentiments. The process of screening to which the Bench referred is the new IT Rules, 2021, which make OTT platforms legally liable if they do not co-operate with a three-tier regulatory mechanism and a Code of Ethics. Several privacy and internet freedom activists are currently criticizing these rules for interfering with citizen’s right to privacy and freedom of speech.

Arguing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Gupta said, “They [OTT platforms] are showing filthy things with abuses too.”

The defense, argued by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, stated, “It’s about freedom of speech and expression.” In return, the Bench replied, “It’s about creating balance.”

The apex court has asked the Centre to submit draft regulations for OTT platforms. “We are of the view that there should be some screening of such programs. At times they are showing pornography too,” the Bench noted.

Purohit has been booked for alleged offenses under Sections 66 (computer-related offenses), 66F (punishment for cyber-terrorism), 67 (transmitting obscene material). She was also booked under the IT Act, 2008 (as amended) apart from Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion), 505(1)(b) (public mischief), 505(2) (statements promoting hatred between classes, and, 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC.

The Allahabad High Court denied her bail last week, stating the applicant had “scant” respect for the law and that her lack of co-operation with the investigation further disentitled her from receiving pre-arrest bail.