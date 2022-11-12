The Buzz Cut: Man Who Messed Around Beginning to Find Out

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

Man Who Messed Around Beginning to Find Out

For the first time in his-story, a man discovered the concept of consequences. As the richest person in the world, it’s probably a concept he remained unfamiliar with. It showed how, sometimes, rich people, too, are marginalized by virtue of being left out of essential knowledge. It was only a matter of time, then, that the knowledge found him even if he didn’t find it. When he took private ownership of a social media platform that is used by people all over the world, he began treating it like his personal plaything. It was at this moment — when he began to lay off half the staff, asked users to pay him money, and acted with general impunity — that the knowledge presented itself before him. It showed up with its companions: a warning from regulators, and the threat of bankruptcy. It remains to be seen to what extent the knowledge of consequences coverts into something more tangible, like accountability, which remains another institutional exclusion that the man has had to face in his life.

Food Delivery Service for the Privileged Announces Concert to Tackle Hunger

While the country slides further down the global hunger index, a food delivery platform that exclusively caters to privileged hunger pangs, stepped in to solve the problem with a concert. As an app committed to creating a service class that is dedicated to fulfil the nutritional requirements of people with a smartphone, the company said that proceeds from the concert would go towards fighting malnutrition. Malnutrition, for its part, is mortally afraid for the battle ahead, fearing vanquishment at the hands of underpaid and overworked delivery “partners” whom the company rebranded as “hunger warriors.” No other entity has been quite as successful at tackling hunger the way this company has — by deploying timely help even in the most unforgiving circumstances, such as a midnight craving. The concert organized by this company is truly what the country in a national crisis has long been awaiting.

Movie About Manchild Turns 11, the Mental Age of Its Protagonist

11/11 is an auspicious day, not least for the fact that a film turned 11 on this day, and also officially turned as old as its protagonist. An adult man who saw other human beings — especially women — through the lens of his own self-realization, happened to be 11 years old at heart, unbeknownst to him. It’s why he felt like he could behave as well or as badly as he wanted to, without ever being conscious of other people’s feelings. The auspicious day was already powerful without this event commemorating it. Now, it aligns the powers of the character’s fragility with the director’s own solipsism to create a force that the world is yet to prepare for.