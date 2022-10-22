The Buzz Cut: Two Women Photographed Together Revolutionize Feminist Sisterhood

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

Two Women Photographed Together Revolutionize Feminist Sisterhood

Feminism will never be the same again. Ever since two women were pitted against one another due to a man, they stuck it to The Man (a different, more primordial one) by taking a photo together. With the momentous picture, the fourth wave of feminism was officially declared over. It ushered in a new era — the fifth wave, if you will — where all women are to bind themselves together in sisterhood to prove to a voyeuristic public that they have nothing to hide. Under the fifth wave, women will henceforth be so free that they are now obliged to answer questions about their relationship with one another due to their present and past relationships with the same man. In a bid to democratize feminism, it is no longer their own private business: what women feel about one another is now everyone’s business more than ever. Meanwhile, the two empowered women, in question, will continue to answer the age-old question of whether two women can be friends or not — out of respect for a tradition that will never allow this question to die.

*

As Country’s Hunger Index Reaches New Low, Actor and Humanitarian Lands in Entirely Different Nation

A famous multi-hyphenate was deeply concerned about the issue of hunger. As the global hunger index showed her home country slip a few places, she decided to make a decisive statement by ending up in another country entirely — one that happens to rank better than her own. Many believe it was an attempt to live in the light, as per her own philosophy — which, in this case, is a lighter burden of hunger. In describing the plight of children in that country, the humanitarian showed that her compassion truly knows no bounds — even if she does draw boundaries in some circumstances. A case in point: emphasizing on war over borders in one instance, and respectfully staying outside her country’s borders when it comes to addressing hunger there.

*

Artist’s Album Drop Coming for Therapists’ Jobs

A popular artist has dropped a new album — news that has shaken therapists worldwide. Amid conversations about tech and robots replacing people’s jobs, none were quite prepared for the way music became another contender in the mix. Many fear their clients will miss appointments as they remain spellbound by the artist’s comforting words. Some, however, are beginning to consider enlisting the artist’s help as a public health intervention. In the battle between Music and Medicine, there now appears to be a winning side — if the memes are anything to go by. And indeed, what better chronicler of our times than joke templates and ironic, self-deprecatory posts about crumbling mental health, as coping mechanisms? These prophets of modern pain have heralded a new remedy on the block: and it’s listening to 13 songs.

*

Monarchy Defensive Against Only Thing Continuing to Keep It Relevant

A country’s royal family is defensive about a TV show‘s portrayal of its inner life. Unbeknownst to them, however, is the fact that not very many are interested in anything else. As a museum relic to an older time, the family is yet to learn that it’s public curiosity about what they do inside their halls decked with vast fortunes that’s allowing them to continue residing in said halls. As it undergoes a transition into an era where yet another white man sits on the throne again, the TV show is indeed an ally in its search for meaning and relevance in the new age. Experts have even gone so far as to suggest that a certain people’s princess from over three decades ago carries the entire family’s legacy forward, as she remains more relevant today than any of its present members. In portraying her life, the TV show in question will thus help the family find its feet again — even if they don’t know it.